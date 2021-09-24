Weekend traffic report for Sept. 24 - Sept. 27

Vanessa Ramirez gives an update on the latest information regarding closures and detours on Valley roads this weekend.

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of the latest information regarding closures and detours on Valley roads this weekend.

East Valley

The following two closures have been postponed to future weekends due to weather.

US 60 eastbound was scheduled to be closed between Loop 202 and Goldfield Road for pavement sealing Friday 9:30 p.m. to Saturday 2 p.m.

US 60 westbound was scheduled to be closed between Goldfield Road and Loop 202 for pavement sealing from Saturday 9:30 p.m. to Sunday 2 p.m.

Northeast Valley

Loop 101 westbound is closed between Pima Road/Princess Drive and Tatum Boulevard for widening project from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Loop 101 northbound on-ramps at Raintree Drive and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard are also closed. Note: Drivers planning to use Loop 101 to travel to Sunday’s Cardinals game should consider alternate routes to avoid delays. East Valley drivers can consider using Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain Freeway) in the Tempe area to SR 51 northbound in Phoenix to avoid the Loop 101 closure. Loop 101 northbound drivers should consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including westbound Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard/Bell Road to SR 51 northbound.

West Valley

I-10 eastbound is closed between 99th and 75th avenues in the West Valley for pavement improvement project from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Loop 101 southbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed and I-10 eastbound on-ramp at Avondale Boulevard is also closed. I-10 eastbound ramp to Loop 101 northbound will be open. Alternate routes include Van Buren Street or McDowell Road.

Phoenix

I-10 westbound is narrowed to two lanes between Ray Road and 24th Street for Broadway Curve widening project on Saturday from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Loop 202 westbound (Santan Freeway) and US 60 westbound HOV lane ramps to I-10 westbound are closed. I-10 westbound on-ramp at 40th Street is closed too.

I-10 eastbound is narrowed to two lanes between 24th Street and Ray Road for Broadway Curve widening project on Sunday from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. I-10 eastbound HOV lane ramp to US 60 eastbound is closed. I-10 westbound narrowed to three lanes near Baseline Road.

I-17 southbound is closed between Durango Street/19th Avenue and 7th Street for bridge project from Friday 10 p.m. to Saturday 8 p.m. Both I-10 ramps to I-17 southbound at the "Stack" interchange are closed. I-17 southbound on-ramps at McDowell Road and Grant Street also closed. Consider using I-10 eastbound in the downtown Phoenix area.

I-17 northbound is closed between the I-10 "Split" interchange near Sky Harbor Airport and 7th Avenue for bridge project from Saturday 9 p.m. – Monday 5 a.m. I-10 westbound off-ramp at 24th Street is closed.

Central Avenue is closed in both directions at I-17 for work on new freeway bridge from Saturday 5 a.m. to Sunday 7 p.m. Central Avenue is limited to local traffic in areas between Buckeye and Broadway roads. Consider using 7th Avenue or 7th Street.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

