Weekend traffic report for Oct. 29 - Nov. 1

There are a few closures and detours on Valley roads this weekend. Vanessa Ramirez has the latest news and updates before you hit the road.

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of what drivers can expect on Valley roads this weekend.

Northeast Valley

Loop 101 westbound is closed between 7th Avenue and Cave Creek Road for widening project from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Both I-17 ramps to Loop 101 eastbound are closed and Loop 101 eastbound on-ramps at 27th and 19th avenues are closed too. Consider alternate routes including eastbound Union Hills Drive or Deer Valley Road to travel beyond closure. Loop 101 eastbound traffic also can use Beardsley frontage road.

East Valley

Loop 202 eastbound (Santan Freeway) is closed between Gilbert Road and Val Vista Drive for new Lindsay Road interchange project from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Loop 202 eastbound on-ramps at Cooper and McQueen roads also closed. Consider alternate routes including eastbound Germann and Pecos roads to Val Vista Drive to travel beyond closure.

Phoenix

I-10 westbound is narrowed to two lanes between Broadway Road and 24th Street for Broadway Curve Project on Saturday from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Expect westbound on-and off-ramp closures in this area. SR 143 southbound ramp to I-10 westbound is closed. SR 143 northbound narrowed to one lane between Broadway Road and University Drive.

I-10 eastbound is narrowed to three lanes between 24th Street and Broadway Road for Broadway Curve Project on Sunday 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Expect eastbound on-and off-ramp closures in this area.

I-17 southbound left two lanes are closed between McDowell Road and Van Buren Street for center barrier wall repair on Saturday from 4 a.m. – noon. I-17 northbound left lane also closed in this area.

West Valley

I-10 westbound closed between Loop 101 and Avondale Boulevard for pavement improvement project from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Loop 101 southbound ramp to I-10 westbound closed. I-10 westbound ramp to Loop 101 northbound will remain open. Drivers on I-10 westbound can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including westbound McDowell Road.

I-10 is narrowed to one lane in both directions between Watson Road and SR 85 in Buckeye for widening project multiple times this weekend. Friday 9 p.m. – Saturday 9 a.m. (Oct. 30) Saturday 9 p.m.– Sunday 9 a.m. (Oct. 31)



As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

