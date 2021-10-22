Weekend traffic report for Oct. 22 - Oct. 25

Get the latest information on closures and detours on Valley roads from Team 12's Vanessa Ramirez.

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of what closures and detours you will find on Valley roads for the weekend of Oct. 22.

Central Phoenix

I-10 westbound is closed between the SR 51 "Mini Stack" interchange and 7th Avenue north of downtown Phoenix for tunnel inspections from Friday 9 p.m. to Sunday 9 a.m. SR 51 southbound and Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain Freeway) ramps to I-10 westbound are closed too. Traffic using the westbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to I-10 westbound will be limited to access to SR 51 northbound or Loop 202 eastbound. I-10 westbound traffic approaching the I-17 "Split" near Sky Harbor Airport can detour to I-17 northbound and reconnect with I-10 at the "Stack" interchange north of Van Buren Street.

Northeast Valley

Loop 101 westbound is closed between Tatum Boulevard and 7th Street for widening project from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. SR 51 ramp to Loop 101 westbound is also closed. Loop 101 westbound on-ramps at 64th and 56th streets are closed leading into freeway closure. Loop 101 westbound traffic can detour ahead of the closure by traveling south on 64th or 56th streets to westbound Mayo Boulevard, southbound Tatum Boulevard and westbound Union Hills Drive to reach northbound 7th Street or 7th Avenue. Loop 101 westbound traffic exiting at Tatum Boulevard can travel north to westbound Deer Valley Drive and use southbound 7th Street to reach Loop 101.

East Valley

I-10 westbound is narrowed to two lanes between Chandler Boulevard and Baseline Road for Broadway Curve project on Saturday from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. I-10 westbound on-ramps at Chandler Boulevard and Warner Road are closed. Drivers can use westbound on-ramps at Ray or Elliot roads.

Loop 202 westbound (Santan Freeway) primary ramp to I-10 westbound is closed for maintenance on Saturday from 4 a.m. to noon. The Loop 202 westbound HOV lane ramp to I-10 westbound will remain open for use.

West Valley

Loop 101 southbound is closed between Thomas Road and I-10 for pavement improvement project from Friday 9 p.m. to Sunday 5 a.m. Loop 101 southbound ramps to I-10 are closed. Loop 101 southbound on-ramps at Camelback and Indian School roads are closed too. Drivers can consider exiting at Thomas Road or ahead of the closure and using nearby southbound routes, including 91st and 99th avenues, to connect with I-10.

I-10 is narrowed to one lane in both directions between Watson Road and SR 85 in Buckeye for widening project multiple times this weekend. Friday 9 p.m. to Saturday 9 a.m. (Oct. 22) Sunday 7 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. (Oct. 24) Monday through Thursday nights 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Oct. 25 - Oct. 28)



As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

