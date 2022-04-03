Phoenix weekend traffic report for March 4 - March 7

Vanessa Ramirez has a look at the recent traffic closures and detours on Valley roads for the weekend of March 4.

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of the detours and closures on Valley road for the weekend of March 4 through March 7.

West Valley

I-10 westbound is closed between 75th Avenue and Loop 101 for pavement improvements from Friday 9 p.m. to Sunday 5 a.m. The Loop 202 northbound (South Mountain Freeway) ramp to I-10 westbound is closed. The I-10 westbound on-ramp at 67th Avenue is also closed. Consider alternate freeway routes to avoid closures, including Loop 101 in the West Valley. Drivers on I-10 westbound should also consider exiting ahead of the closure and using westbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street.

Phoenix

I-10 is closed intermittently (up to 15 minutes each time) in both directions between 16th Street and 7th Avenue for APS overhead power line work on Sunday from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. Several ramps in the area, including the SR 51 southbound ramp to I-10 westbound, the I-10 westbound on-ramp at 16th Street, Loop 202 westbound on-ramp at 24th Street and the I-10 eastbound on-ramps at 3rd and 7th streets are closed for the duration of the work. Consider alternate routes, including McDowell Road.

Northeast Valley

Loop 101 westbound is narrowed to four lanes (right lane closed) in areas between Pima Road/Princess Drive and SR 51 for pavement maintenance from Friday 10 p.m. to Sunday 5 p.m. The Loop 101 westbound on-ramp at Tatum Boulevard closed.

East Valley

Loop 202 eastbound and westbound (Santan Freeway) exit ramps to SR 24 in southeast Mesa are closed for overhead sign work from Saturday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Drivers on Loop 202 can bypass the SR 24 ramp closures by exiting to eastbound Elliot Road and using southbound Ellsworth Road.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

