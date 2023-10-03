Phoenix weekend traffic report for March 10 - March 12

Here's everything you need to know about the closures and detours on Valley roads this weekend.

PHOENIX — The weekend has arrived and everyone is ready to get out and explore the Valley.

But before you hit the road this weekend, there are a few closures and detours on Valley roadways you need to be aware of.

The Arizona Department of Transportation recently shared some news on closures on their Twitter feed Friday. Here are a few of the notable reminders.

Don't forget about the Broadway Curve Project

Work on the Broadway Curve Project in the East Valley is expected to continue this weekend. ADOT shared specific closures and detours due to the project online at i10BroadwayCurve.com.

East Valley freeway closure

If you're traveling to the East Valley, there is an important closure to keep in mind. US 60 WB will be closed between Alma School Road and McClintock Drive March 10 through March 13. ADOT said the closure is due to pavement rehabilitation.

*US 60 CLOSURE*



US 60 WB will be closed between Alma School and McClintock from 9 p.m. Friday, March 10, through 5 a.m. Monday, March 13, for pavement rehabilitation.



Additional closures to keep in mind

Before you take off this weekend, ADOT also reminded drivers about three other closures impacting Valley freeways.

I-17 SB closed between Cactus and Northern.

I-17 NB closed between Northern and Yorkshire.

Loop 303 WB closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant.

For a full breakdown of the weekend closures, visit the ADOT website.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

