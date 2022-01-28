Phoenix weekend traffic report for Jan. 28 - Jan. 31

Vanessa Ramirez has a look at the recent traffic closures and detours on Valley roads for the weekend of Jan. 28.

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of the detours and closures on Valley road for the Jan. 28 weekend.

Phoenix

I-17 southbound narrowed to two lanes (left lane closed) between 7th Avenue and 7th Street for maintenance on Saturday from 6 a.m. to noon and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

East Valley

I-10 westbound is closed between SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) and the I-17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport for Broadway Curve Improvement Project from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 4 a.m. I-10 westbound on-ramps at Elliot, Baseline and Broadway roads also closed. US 60 westbound HOV lane ramp to I-10 westbound also closed. SR 143 southbound ramp to I-10 westbound is closed too. Traffic detouring onto SR 143 northbound can use Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain Freeway) to approach the downtown Phoenix area. Avoid traffic backups by using alternate freeway routes, including Loop 202 westbound/northbound (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 in west Phoenix. I-10 westbound drivers also can use Loop 202 eastbound (Santan Freeway) in Chandler to Loop 101 northbound (Price Freeway) and Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain Freeway) in Tempe to approach Sky Harbor Airport or the downtown Phoenix area.

West Valley

I-10 westbound off-ramp and eastbound on-ramp at Miller Road in Buckeye are closed for approximately six weeks from Friday 10 p.m. to mid-March 2022 for reconstruction as part of the ongoing I-10 widening project. I-10 westbound traffic can exit to southbound Watson Road and use westbound Yuma Road to reach Miller Road. Drivers on Miller Road can enter I-10 eastbound by using eastbound Yuma Road to northbound Watson Road.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

Don’t forget to download the 12 News app and follow Vanessa Ramirez on Twitter for the latest traffic news across the Valley.

12 News on YouTube