Here's what closures and detours to expect on Valley roads this weekend

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of all the closures and detours on Valley roads for the weekend of Feb. 4, 2022.

Phoenix

I-10 eastbound is closed between I-17 ("Stack" interchange) and 7th Street for scheduled tunnel maintenance from Friday 9 p.m. to Saturday 9 a.m. I-10 eastbound on-ramps at 19th Avenue and 7th Avenue are also closed. I-10 eastbound traffic can detour on I-17 southbound and reconnect with I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport.

I-10 westbound is closed between I-17 and 7th Avenue for scheduled tunnel maintenance from Saturday 9 p.m. to Sunday 9 a.m. SR 51 southbound ramp to I-10 westbound closed. Loop 202 westbound ramp to I-10 westbound will remain open but traffic must exit I-10 at 7th Street. The westbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to I-10 westbound will remain open but traffic will need to exit to SR 51 northbound or Loop 202 eastbound. I-10 westbound on-ramp at Washington Street also limited to travel only to SR 51 northbound or Loop 202 eastbound. I-17 southbound ramp to I-10 westbound near Sky Harbor Airport is closed. I-10 westbound traffic approaching the closure can use I-17 northbound to connect with I-10 at the Stack interchange.

Northeast Valley

Loop 101 westbound is narrowed to two lanes between Pima/Princess Drive and Tatum Boulevard for pavement marking work on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. On- and off-ramps within the work zone will remain open.

North Valley

Loop 101 eastbound is narrowed to two lanes between I-17 and 7th Street and between 56th Street and 64th Street for pavement marking work on Sunday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. On- and off-ramps within the work zone will remain open.

West Valley

I-10 narrowed to one lane in both directions between Verrado Way and Watson Road in Buckeye for widening project. This overnight restriction takes place on Friday 9 p.m. to Saturday 9 a.m. and again Saturday from 9 p.m. to Sunday 9 a.m.

I-10 westbound off-ramp and eastbound on-ramp at Miller Road in Buckeye are closed for approximately six weeks to mid-March 2022 for reconstruction as part of the ongoing I-10 widening project. I-10 westbound traffic can exit to southbound Watson Road and use westbound Yuma Road to reach Miller Road. Drivers on Miller Road can enter I-10 eastbound by using eastbound Yuma Road to northbound Watson Road.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

