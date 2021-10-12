Here are the road closures and detours on Valley roads this weekend

Vanessa Ramirez has the latest details on road closures and detours in the Valley this weekend. Watch the video for info for the weekend of Dec. 10, 2021.

PHOENIX — Here’s a breakdown of the closures and restrictions you can expect to see around the Valley this weekend.

North Valley

Loop 101 eastbound is closed between I-17 and 7th Street for deck joint sealing as part of widening project from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Both I-17 ramps to Loop 101 eastbound are closed and Loop 101 eastbound on-ramp at 27th Avenue is also closed. Loop 101 eastbound traffic can detour along eastbound Beardsley frontage road to southbound 19th Avenue and eastbound Union Hills Drive. I-17 drivers can connect with Loop 101 eastbound by using eastbound Union Hills Drive or Happy Valley Road to 7th Street.

East Valley

Southbound Ellsworth Road is closed at SR 24 in southeast Mesa for freeway bridge construction from Saturday 5 a.m. to Sunday 10 p.m. Northbound Ellsworth Road is narrowed to one lane at the SR 24 work zone. Southbound Ellsworth Road traffic should consider alternate routes including westbound Elliot Road to southbound/westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) before exiting to SR 24 to reach Ellsworth Road.

West Valley

Those heading to the game should allow extra time and try to arrive in the area near the stadium early. Parking lots will open four hours before kickoff. Loop 101 Northbound on-ramps at Indian School Road, Camelback Road and Cardinals Way as well as the Loop 101 southbound on-ramp at Glendale Avenue will be closed Monday from approximately 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Loop 101 Southbound off-ramps at Cardinals Way and Camelback Road and the north- and southbound Loop 101 exits at Maryland Avenue near the stadium will be closed Monday from approximately 8:45 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. as part of the city of Glendale’s post-game plan to enhance the movement of traffic departing the area.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

