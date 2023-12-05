Here are the Phoenix road closures and detours for May 12 weekend

Here's a breakdown of the road closures and detours on Phoenix highways during Mother's Day weekend.

PHOENIX — May is here and Mother's Day weekend has arrived. Everyone is eager to get out, visit with mom and have some fun in the sun.

But before you hit the road, there are a few closures and detours on Valley roadways you need to be aware of. Large portions of Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 will be closed off to drivers.

The Arizona Department of Transportation recently shared some news on closures on their Twitter feed. Here are a few notable reminders.

Broadway Curve Project

Work on the Broadway Curve Project in the East Valley is expected to continue this weekend. I-10 EB will be closed between US 60 and Loop 202 due to the project. ADOT shared specific closures and detours due to the project online at i10BroadwayCurve.com.

East Valley

If you're traveling to the East Valley, there is an important closure to keep in mind. Loop 202 EB/NB will be closed between Val Vista and US 60. You will need to use side streets to get around that area.

North Valley

I-17 southbound is expected to be closed between Greenway and Northern. Plan your travel accordingly.

For a full breakdown of the weekend closures, visit the ADOT website.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

