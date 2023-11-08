Phoenix weekend traffic report for Aug. 11 - Aug. 14

Stella Sun has a breakdown of all of the closures and detours on Valley roads for the weekend of Aug. 11.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning several freeway closures for road improvement projects across the Valley for the weekend of Aug. 11-14. Drivers are encouraged to plan detour routes and allow for extra travel time while the freeway closures are in place.

Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Thunderbird Road and Loop 101 in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 14) for pavement improvement project.

Detours: Northbound SR-51 freeway Drivers on I-17 also can exit ahead of the closure and detour on northbound 19th or 35th Avenues.

Ramp closures: Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Dunlap Avenue Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Peoria Avenue Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Cactus Road.



Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Greenfield Road and Mesa Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 14) for lane striping.

Detours: Westbound Southern Avenue Westbound Baseline Road. Westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain freeway Westbound Loop 202 SanTan freeway

Ramp closures: Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Power Road Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Superstition Springs Boulevard Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Higley Road



Interstate 10 ramp closures 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug.14) for construction.

Westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe closed.

(Superstition Freeway) in Tempe Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 24th, 32nd and 40th streets and the eastbound off-ramp at Baseline Road closed.

Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between 32nd and 40th streets near Sky Harbor Airport.

US-60 (Superstition Freeway) ramp closures 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 12) for construction. HOV ramp to westbound I-10 will be open.

Westbound US 60 ramp to westbound I-10 near the Broadway Curve closed.

near the Broadway Curve Westbound US 60 on-ramp at Rural Road

Westbound US 60 on-ramp at Priest Drive

Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 12) for new interchange project.

Detour: Consider using westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway.



Eastbound Loop 303 closed between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 from 7 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 14).

Detour: Consider using northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound SR 74.



Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to two lanes overnight between Seventh and 16th streets in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights (Aug. 11-13) for wall construction project. Note: 16th St also closed overnight under Loop 101.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

