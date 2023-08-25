Here are the Phoenix road closures and detours for Aug. 25 weekend

Before you hit the road, check out this breakdown of the road closures and detours on Phoenix highways this weekend.

PHOENIX — Summer is winding down and the final weekend of August has arrived. Everyone is eager to get out after a long workweek and explore the Valley and State 48.

But before you hit the road, there are a few closures and detours on Valley roadways you need to be aware of. Portions of Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 will be closed off to drivers.

The Arizona Department of Transportation recently shared some news on closures on their Twitter feed. Here are a few notable reminders.

Broadway Curve Project

Work on the Broadway Curve Project in the East Valley is expected to continue this weekend. I-10 westbound will be closed between US 60 and Loop 202 due to the project. ADOT shared specific closures and detours due to the project online at i10BroadwayCurve.com.

Central Phoenix

If you're traveling near Sky Harbor Airport, there is an important closure to keep in mind. State Route 143 southbound will be closed between Loop 202 and I-10. You will need to use side streets to get around that area.

North Valley

I-17 northbound is expected to be closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue. Plan your travel accordingly. The Loop 303 eastbound will also be closed between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17.

For a full breakdown of the weekend closures, visit the ADOT website.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

