Pedestrian killed in Phoenix crash

The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. near 24th and Peoria avenues, Phoenix police said. The pedestrian who was hit died on the scene.

PHOENIX — A Valley pedestrian is dead after a crash near 24th and Peoria avenues in Phoenix, city police said.

Officers were called to the area shortly around 2:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man with serious injuries. First responders with the Phoenix Fire Department pronounced him dead on the scene.

The driver that reportedly hit the man remained on the scene, police said, and an investigation is underway.

Expect the roadway to be closed in all directions for the investigation. Authorities said they'll have more updates later on Thursday.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade: 

  • 2011: 825 deaths  

  • 2012: 821 deaths 

  • 2013: 844 deaths 

  • 2014: 774 deaths 

  • 2015: 895 deaths 

  • 2016: 952 deaths 

  • 2017: 1,000 deaths 

  • 2018: 1,010 deaths 

  • 2019: 982 deaths 

  • 2020: 1,057 deaths 

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road. 

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website. 

ADOT's suggestions include: 

  • Don’t speed or drive aggressively 

  • Never drive while under the influence of substances 

  • Avoid distractions while driving 

  • Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same 

  • When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over 

  • Stay extra aware in work zones 

  • Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous 

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here. 

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said. 

