Pedestrian killed in Phoenix crash

The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. near 24th and Peoria avenues, Phoenix police said. The pedestrian who was hit died on the scene.

PHOENIX — A Valley pedestrian is dead after a crash near 24th and Peoria avenues in Phoenix, city police said.

Officers were called to the area shortly around 2:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man with serious injuries. First responders with the Phoenix Fire Department pronounced him dead on the scene.

The driver that reportedly hit the man remained on the scene, police said, and an investigation is underway.

Expect the roadway to be closed in all directions for the investigation. Authorities said they'll have more updates later on Thursday.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous