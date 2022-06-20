DPS: Pedestrian hit, killed on Loop 202 in Chandler, driver arrested for suspected DUI

The crash happened early Monday morning on the eastbound 202 near Price Road, according to the Department of Public Safety.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A driver was arrested Monday after authorities said he struck and killed a pedestrian walking along Loop 202 in Chandler.

Officials said a Chandler police officer responding to the crash saw that the victim's SUV had crashed into the right barrier wall. The officer saw the driver of the SUV, 23-year-old Imari Pritchett, get out of her vehicle and walk across the traffic lanes toward the median.

DPS said a Subaru, driven by a 36-year-old male from Chandler, was driving in the HOV lane and struck the pedestrian as she was walking in the traffic lane.

Officials said the pedestrian was thrown into the HOV lane and was pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver of the Subaru initially stopped, called 911 and told the operator he had struck something, but then left the scene.

DPS said the hit-and-run driver was arrested at his home in Chandler.

He faces charges of impairment and leaving the scene of a fatal collision, officials said.

