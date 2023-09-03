One dead in two-vehicle collision on Loop 202 near Rural Road

One of the two vehicles was previously involved in a hit-and-run and became disabled in the travel lanes, leading to the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPE, Ariz. — A car previously involved in a minor hit-and-run became disabled on the Loop 202 near Rural Road, causing a two-car crash, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

At 9:32 p.m. on Sept. 2, a car previously involved in a minor hit-and-run, was hit from behind by another car. The driver of the car that crashed into the stalled vehicle suffered minor injuries, but police said the driver of the disabled vehicle died at the hospital from her injuries.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, police said.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

12News Verify