Numerous crashes on Interstate 10 cause deaths, traffic backups Thursday morning

ARIZONA, USA — Multiple people are dead after a fiery semi-truck crash Thursday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The crash happened near Chandler Boulevard on Interstate 10, the department said.
Deputies haven't released details on what caused the crash or the specific amount of people who died.
The crash happened just hours after three other wrecks caused major traffic delays in the south Valley.
A crash at Riggs Road and I-10 originally caused traffic to back up at around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. During the backup, another wreck happened at Queen Creek Road and Interstate 10.
Soon after, a vehicle rolled over on Warner Road and Interstate 10 blocking the Elliot on-ramp.
Officials confirm that no one was injured in those three crashes.
Deaths on Arizona roads
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
- 2011: 825 deaths
- 2012: 821 deaths
- 2013: 844 deaths
- 2014: 774 deaths
- 2015: 895 deaths
- 2016: 952 deaths
- 2017: 1,000 deaths
- 2018: 1,010 deaths
- 2019: 982 deaths
- 2020: 1,057 deaths
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.