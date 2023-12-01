Numerous crashes on Interstate 10 cause deaths, traffic backups Thursday morning

Multiple crashes involving semi-trucks caused traffic delays across the Valley. Here are the details.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARIZONA, USA — Multiple people are dead after a fiery semi-truck crash Thursday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened near Chandler Boulevard on Interstate 10, the department said.

Deputies haven't released details on what caused the crash or the specific amount of people who died.

The crash happened just hours after three other wrecks caused major traffic delays in the south Valley.

A crash at Riggs Road and I-10 originally caused traffic to back up at around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. During the backup, another wreck happened at Queen Creek Road and Interstate 10.

Soon after, a vehicle rolled over on Warner Road and Interstate 10 blocking the Elliot on-ramp.

Officials confirm that no one was injured in those three crashes.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

825 deaths 2012: 821 deaths

821 deaths 2013: 844 deaths

844 deaths 2014: 774 deaths

774 deaths 2015: 895 deaths

895 deaths 2016: 952 deaths

952 deaths 2017: 1,000 deaths

1,000 deaths 2018: 1,010 deaths

1,010 deaths 2019: 982 deaths

982 deaths 2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous