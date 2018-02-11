PHOENIX — A person was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, but no one sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a private ambulance in Phoenix Thursday night.

Firefighters said two vehicles were involved in the crash at 75th Avenue and Indian School Road. They said they do not know the exact dynamics of the crash, but the American Medical Response ambulance was tipped over.

There were no patients on board the ambulance at the time of the crash.

Two ambulance personnel are in stable condition. The only occupant of the other vehicle refused transportation to the hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.