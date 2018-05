SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A motorcyclist has possibly life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a school bus on McKellips Road east of Scottsdale Road.

The Tempe School District bus was carrying two students at the time of the crash, police said. Neither of the students were injured. Parents were notified and went to the scene to pick up the students.

Police said McKellips Road is closed in both directions from Scottsdale Road to Miller Road.

© 2018 KPNX