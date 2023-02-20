Motorcycle driver dies in Mesa crash

Mesa police said the driver of a motorcycle has died in a crash near Brown and Greenfield roads.

MESA, Ariz. — A motorcycle driver has died following a crash in Mesa, according to the Mesa Police Department.

The deadly crash, which involved the motorcycle and a second vehicle, happened Monday evening near Brown and Greenfield roads, police said.

Police said vehicular detectives are on the scene and the intersection where the crash happened will remain closed while the investigation is underway.

This is a developing story, additional details will be released as they become available.

The intersection of Brown and Greenfield is closed in all directions for a fatal traffic accident. Please use Val Vista for north/south traffic and University for east/west traffic. pic.twitter.com/PxJt6YCjgk — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) February 21, 2023

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.