Lane open on US 60 eastbound in Mesa near Sossaman Road following crash

The crash is near Sossaman Road near milepost 190, DPS said.

MESA, Ariz. — Multiple lanes of traffic have been blocked by a crash on US 60 eastbound in Mesa, according to the Department of Public Safety.

One person has been transported to a hospital. DPS said impairment is suspected.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said all lanes except the off-ramp to the L-202 are blocked and traffic is being detoured.

US 60 EB near Loop 202: A crash is blocking multiple lanes. pic.twitter.com/EfODTlsxI2 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 25, 2023

Drivers are urged to be prepared to merge right and slow down.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

