Man killed in motorcycle crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

Phoenix police said the crash happened just after 1 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound on Deer Valley Road attempted to make a northbound turn onto 26th Avenue. The motorcycle was traveling westbound on Deer Valley Road when it collided with the vehicle. The man was pronounced deceased on scene.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision, police said.

No other details were released.

