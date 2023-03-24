Off-duty sergeant hit on I-17, causing crash and road closure in Phoenix

The sergeant was transported to a local hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening, condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — An off-duty Phoenix Police Department sergeant has been hospitalized after he was hit on Interstate 17 early Friday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The sergeant, whose identity has yet to be released, was struck after he got out of his car to help another car that was broken down on I-17 near Dunlap Road, troopers said. He was then hit, which caused a secondary crash with three cars involved.

The sergeant was taken to a local hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

The crash caused authorities to close the southbound lanes of I-17 at Dunalp Road. The lanes have since reopened.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

Latest Arizona news

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

825 deaths 2012: 821 deaths

821 deaths 2013: 844 deaths

844 deaths 2014: 774 deaths

774 deaths 2015: 895 deaths

895 deaths 2016: 952 deaths

952 deaths 2017: 1,000 deaths

1,000 deaths 2018: 1,010 deaths

1,010 deaths 2019: 982 deaths

982 deaths 2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous