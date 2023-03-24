Off-duty sergeant hit on I-17, causing crash and road closure in Phoenix

PHOENIX — An off-duty Phoenix Police Department sergeant has been hospitalized after he was hit on Interstate 17 early Friday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
The sergeant, whose identity has yet to be released, was struck after he got out of his car to help another car that was broken down on I-17 near Dunlap Road, troopers said. He was then hit, which caused a secondary crash with three cars involved.
The sergeant was taken to a local hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.
The crash caused authorities to close the southbound lanes of I-17 at Dunalp Road. The lanes have since reopened.
This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.
Deaths on Arizona roads
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
- 2011: 825 deaths
- 2012: 821 deaths
- 2013: 844 deaths
- 2014: 774 deaths
- 2015: 895 deaths
- 2016: 952 deaths
- 2017: 1,000 deaths
- 2018: 1,010 deaths
- 2019: 982 deaths
- 2020: 1,057 deaths
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.