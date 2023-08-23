Loop 202 near 24th Street blocked in both directions due to crash

Drivers should seek an alternative route.

PHOENIX — A crash on Loop 202 has blocked the roadway in both directions, according to authorities.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the multi-vehicle crash is near 24th Street.



This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

L-202 near 24th Street: A multi-vehicle crash is blocking both directions of the freeway. All traffic is stopped. pic.twitter.com/jW50ccGvIy — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 24, 2023

