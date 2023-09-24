Loop 202 eastbound lanes at 32nd reopened following crash

One person who went to help those in the crash was stuck and killed while assisting, authorities say.

PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway have reopened at 32nd Street, authorities said.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the lanes were closed Sunday morning due to a crash. Phoenix firefighters were dispatched to the scene of the crash around 4:15 a.m. for reports of a multi-vehicle crash. When crews arrived, they found five vehicles involved.

One vehicle involved in an earlier hit-and-run crash in the area of Interstate 17 at Durango was involved in another single-vehicle crash in the area of eastbound State Route 202 at 32nd Street. Two people stopped on the scene to assist with the crash and while assisting, one person was struck and killed, AZDPS said.

CLOSED: L-202 EB is closed at 32nd St due to a crash. Traffic is exiting and re-entering the highway at 32nd Street. pic.twitter.com/DDuJDtYjGU — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 24, 2023

No individuals needed to be extricated, but four people were transported to the hospital, Phoenix fire said. One man in his 30s was transported in extremely critical condition, a man in his 20s was transported in critical condition, a man in his 40s was transported in stable condition and a 5-month-old boy was transported but is considered stable.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the fatal crash.

