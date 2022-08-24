Eastbound lanes of Loop 202 near Chandler closed due to crash

PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 have closed after a large vehicle appears to have rolled over Wednesday afternoon.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said the eastbound lanes in Chandler are currently closed and motorists should expect delays around Price Road.
ADOT cameras show a truck has turned over on its side. Circumstances surrounding the crash have not yet been disclosed.
There is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes. The westbound lanes are unaffected.
Up to Speed
More ways to get 12News
On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device
The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
Don’t speed or drive aggressively
Never drive while under the influence of substances
Avoid distractions while driving
Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
Stay extra aware in work zones
Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous