Eastbound lanes of Loop 202 near Chandler closed due to crash

Authorities have no estimation for when the Loop 202 in Chandler will reopen near Price Road.

PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 have closed after a large vehicle appears to have rolled over Wednesday afternoon.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the eastbound lanes in Chandler are currently closed and motorists should expect delays around Price Road.

ADOT cameras show a truck has turned over on its side. Circumstances surrounding the crash have not yet been disclosed.

There is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes. The westbound lanes are unaffected.

L-202 EB (Santan) remains closed at Price Road due to an earlier crash. There's no estimated time to reopen.



Traffic is exiting and entering the freeway at Price Road.#aztraffic pic.twitter.com/2JzvX1yAi0 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 24, 2022

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include: