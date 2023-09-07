Labor Day weekend DUI task force sees 729 violations, 12 DUI related arrests in northern Arizona

Additionally, 308 drivers were cited for speed, 11 were cited for criminal speed and one was cited for reckless driving.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — The Tri-City DUI Task Force conducted traffic stops throughout Labor Day weekend which resulted in 729 violations and 12 DUI related arrests, according to a press release from the Prescott Police Department.

The tri-cities are Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley.

One driver was arrested for aggravated DUI, three drivers were arrested for extreme DUI, four were arrested for DUI-drugs, and the remaining four were arrested for DUI with a blood alcohol content above .08.

In addition to the violations and arrests, 308 drivers were cited for speed, 11 were cited for criminal speed and one driver was cited for reckless driving.

The task force was made up of the Prescott Police Department, Prescott Valley Police Department, Chino Valley Police Department, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The task force, which is financed by grant funding by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, will continue to conduct saturation patrols similar to the one over Labor Day weekend throughout the rest of the year.

