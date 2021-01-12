I-17 southbound closed at Deer Valley while DPS investigates suspicious device in stolen vehicle

The Department of Public Safety says a portion of Interstate 17 is shut down while detectives investigate a suspicious device inside a stolen vehicle.

Authorities said detectives stopped the driver's car near Deer Valley and 27th Avenue Wednesday afternoon and took the driver into custody after a short foot chase.

When officers checked the suspect's vehicle, they found the unknown item.

Officials said the area is shut down while detectives work to clear the scene.

There is no estimate for I-17 reopening.