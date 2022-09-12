I-10 westbound lanes narrowed due to bridge inspection after storm

Crews will be inspecting the 48th Street bridge following Sunday's storms. Drivers can expect delays due to lane restrictions.

PHOENIX — Drivers heading west on I-10 near Tempe can expect delays this morning as crews work to inspect the 48th Street bridge following Sunday night's storms.

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced that I-10 westbound would be narrowed to two lanes between U.S. 60 and 48th Street on Monday morning. The westbound U.S. 60 to I-10 HOV lane is also closed.

Crews with the Interstate Broadway Curve Improvement Project will be inspecting the new 48th Street bridge after heavy storms Sunday night.

There is not an estimated time for I-10 to fully reopen, so drivers should expect slow travel during Monday morning's commute, ADOT officials said.

UPDATE: WB I-10 is restricted between US 60 and 48th S., and the WB US 60 to WB I-10 HOV ramp is closed, while crews replace temporary wooden formwork on the new bridge at 48th St. The bridge itself was NOT impacted by the storm. Expect delays throughout the morning commute. pic.twitter.com/arwKHrt1uE — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 12, 2022

