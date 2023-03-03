Here's the Phoenix weekend traffic report for March 3-5

Stella Sun has a breakdown of all of the detours and closures on Valley roads for the weekend of March 3, 2023.

PHOENIX — The first weekend of March will bring a number of freeway closures on portions of I-10, I-17 and the US-60. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching the traveling through all work zones.

Southbound I-17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 6) for pavement improvement project.

Detour: Consider using southbound SR 51 as an alternate freeway route to the downtown Phoenix area. Southbound I-17 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond the closure.

Ramp closures: Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound Loop 101 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Rose Garden Lane, Yorkshire/Union Hills drives and Bell Road closed.



Note: Northbound I-17 narrowed to two lanes overnight between Northern and Peoria avenues from 10 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday (March 5) for Valley Metro light rail bridge construction.

Westbound US-60 closed between Stapley Drive and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 6) for pavement improvement project.

Detour: Consider using Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate routes. Westbound US 60 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using westbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to travel beyond the closure.

Ramp Closures: Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Val Vista Drive and Gilbert Road closed.



Eastbound I-10 closed between I-17 (“Stack” interchange) and SR 51 from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (March 4) for scheduled tunnel maintenance.

Detour: Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour on southbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport.

Ramp closures: North- and southbound I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 closed.



Westbound I-10 closed between SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) and I-17 near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday (March 4) for widening project.

Detour: Consider alternate routes. Traffic detouring on northbound SR 143 can use westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure.

Ramp closures: Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot, Baseline and Broadway roads closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramp at Mill Avenue and westbound HOV-lane ramp to westbound I-10 closed.



Note: Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between 24th and 40th streets from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday (March 4). Westbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes near 32nd Street from 9 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 6).

Westbound I-10 closed between I-17 (the “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport) and 7th Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (March 5) for scheduled tunnel maintenance.

Detour: Westbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure can use northbound I-17 to connect with I-10 at the Stack interchange (north of Van Buren Street).

Ramp closures: Southbound SR 51 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed.



Note: Westbound Loop 202 ramp to I-10 westbound will remain open but traffic must exit I-10 at 7th Street. The westbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to westbound I-10 will remain open but traffic will need to exit to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Washington Street also limited to traveling to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202.

Eastbound I-10 narrowed to one lane overnight between Riggs Road and the Gila River bridge (south of Chandler) from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (March 5-9) for pavement improvement project.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

