Plan your commutes accordingly.

Expect heavy traffic in the West Valley, thanks to the Cardinals, and in the East Valley, thanks to the Sun Devils. Two Thursday night football games will mean lots of cars and long drives.

Glendale, the Loop-101 Agua Fria and I-10 in the West Valley

The Arizona Cardinals kick off against the Denver Broncos at 5:20 p.m., so expect heavy rush hour impacts on Loop-101 and I-10.

Parking lots open at 1:30 p.m. and gates open at 3:45 p.m., so brace yourself for a high volume of cars on the freeways near State Farm Stadium.

Tempe, the Loop-202 Red Mountain and parking at ASU in the East Valley

The Arizona State Sun Devils are taking on the Stanford Cardinal, kicking off at 6 p.m. in Tempe.

The highest traffic impact will be on Loop-202 Red Mountain between SR-143 and Loop-101.

Fans attending the game need to give extra time for the weekday parking situation. ASU announced the parking lots will be open at 1 p.m., but students will be using the parking lots for class.

You can also use public transportation like the light rail. Lyft offers ASU fans 20 percent off with the code ASUGAMEDAY. If you're new to Lyft, use promo code SUNDEVIL for $5 off your first 4 rides.

President Trump in town

Also happening Thursday night, President Trump is arriving ahead of his rally Friday. He's expected to land at Sky Harbor around 9:30 p.m.

Traffic will be stopped on the freeways and surface streets in the area for the presidential motorcade. That route will not be released.

