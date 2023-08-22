Fuel tanker crash near Tonopah blocks I-10

The crash between two commercial trucks happened around 10:20 a.m. near milepost 97 in Tonopah, ADOT said. One was pulling a fuel tanker.

TONOPAH, Ariz. — A crash between two commercial vehicles has shut down I-10 in Tonopah, officials said.

The crash happened shortly before 10:20 a.m. near milepost 97. One of the trucks involved was pulling a fuel tanker and its driver was taken to the hospital, Arizona Fire and Medical Authority officials confirmed.

The tanker is leaking roughly 8,000 gallons of diesel fuel, and fire and HazMat crews are on the scene.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

The roadway is closed while crews work to clear the vehicles from the scene. Drivers are being diverted at 355th Avenue and Indian School Road.

CLOSED: I-10 is closed both ways at milepost 97 near Wintersburg Road due to a crash. Westbound traffic is exiting at 355th Avenue and can use Indian School Road to re-enter the highway. Eastbound traffic is exiting at Indian School and can re-enter the highway at 335th Ave. pic.twitter.com/qhlxIxj5U3 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 22, 2023

