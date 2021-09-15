I-10 eastbound closed near Picacho Peak after fatal crash

Authorities are investigating a wrong-way fatal collision off I-10 near Picacho Peak.

PICACHO, Ariz. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Picacho Peak remain closed Wednesday evening while troopers investigate a wrong-way fatal crash.

The crash occurred on I-10 about halfway between Phoenix and Tucson at milepost 222. Everyone on the highway was asked to exit at Picacho Peak, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

DPS suggested that travelers find different routes, or postpone travel until the scene is cleared.

There's a growing backup on I-10 EB near Picacho Peak Road (mp 219) due to a serious crash (freeway closed at mp 222). Please postpone travel or use alternate routes to points south.



Check your route before heading out with AZ 511 and ADOT Alerts apps: https://t.co/kUvoqCgy3s pic.twitter.com/RvKdF6qxsw — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 15, 2021

I-10 EB is closed as troopers investigate a wrong-way fatal collision at milepost 222. All traffic must exit at Picacho Peak (exit 219). Please delay travel or seek an alternate route. #AZTroopers #CourteousVigilance pic.twitter.com/gHMft3vAMT — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) September 15, 2021

