I-10 eastbound closed near Picacho Peak after fatal crash

PICACHO, Ariz. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Picacho Peak remain closed Wednesday evening while troopers investigate a wrong-way fatal crash.
The crash occurred on I-10 about halfway between Phoenix and Tucson at milepost 222. Everyone on the highway was asked to exit at Picacho Peak, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
DPS suggested that travelers find different routes, or postpone travel until the scene is cleared.
