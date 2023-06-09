Fatal crash forces road closures in north Phoenix

Police said a motorcycle driver involved in the crash was taken to the hospital where they did not survive their injuries.

PHOENIX — A fatal crash has closed the intersection of Cave Creek and Jomax roads in north Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

It's unclear when the road with reopen, people are being asked to avoid the area.

Phoenix police have closed down north and southbound Cave Creek Road at Jomax Road for a fatal traffic collision involving a motorcycle operator. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/6iYiWa6SYb — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) June 9, 2023

