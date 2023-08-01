Westbound lanes of US 60 reopen in Mesa after fatal crash causes closure

The crash occurred near Val Vista Drive and there is a noticeable backup near the scene. ADOT said motorists should expect delays and find an alternate route.

MESA, Ariz. — The westbound lanes of the US 60 are reopened near Greenfield Road after a fatal crash caused a brief closure Tuesday afternoon, according to Arizona DPS.

Several lanes are still closed near Val Vista Drive, so motorists should still expect delays.

The crash occurred near Val Vista Drive and there was a noticeable backup near the scene. ADOT said motorists should expect delays and find an alternate route. DPS said the crash involved multiple vehicles and one fatality has been reported.

There is no timetable for when the road will reopen.

UPDATE: The closure at Greenfield has reopened; several lanes remain closed near Val Vista Drive. Be prepared to merge right and for long delays. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 1, 2023