Fatal collision causes partial closure of US 93 near Wickenburg

WICKENBURG, Ariz. — At least one person is dead in a multi-vehicle collision near Wickenburg early Friday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said. DPS has not given a specific number on the number of people who are dead due to the crash.

The crash has closed both the northbound and southbound lanes of the US 93 roadway north of Wickenburg, DPS said. There was no estimated time of reopening the roadway given.

The roadway is the quickest way to get from Phoenix Las Vegas. Those heading to Las Vegas from the Valley Friday morning should divert to Interstate 10 west through Tonopah or Interstate 17 north through Black Canyon City.

Authorities have not yet released the following information:

The amount of fatalities

The identities of the individuals involved in the crash

The events leading up to the crash

Whether impairment was involved

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov , by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT ," the department said.

