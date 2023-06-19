Eastbound I-10 reopens at Baseline after crash closure

An early-morning motorcycle crash Monday closed the freeway. The highway is now reopened.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Eastbound I-10 is reopened after being closed for a couple of hours at Baseline Road after an early-morning motorcycle crash.

Authorities closed the freeway briefly as they investigated the scene. Initial information on the injuries of the motorcycle driver we not immediately released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

CLOSED: I-10 eastbound is closed at Baseline Road. The closure is due to a crash. There is no estimated reopening time. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/xwf5t8QUm7 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 19, 2023

