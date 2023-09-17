East, westbound I-8 near Gila Bend lane restrictions

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead for lane restrictions, which will be in place from Sept. 5 to Oct. 5.

GILA BEND, Ariz. — Daily lane restrictions are in place along Interstate 8 near Gila Bend from Sept. 5 to Oct. 5, authorities said.

The lane restrictions are to install a barrier wall and to survey operations as part of the I-8, mileposts 135 to 141 pavement preservation project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

*I-8 GILA BEND RESTRICTIONS*



I-8 will be reduced to one lane in each direction at Freeman Road through Friday, Oct. 5, to install a barrier wall. pic.twitter.com/JeOI2EYiXk — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 17, 2023

The daily lane restrictions — which means the restrictions are in place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week — beginning Sept 5 and ending Oct. 5 are:

East and west-bound I-8 will be reduced to one lane at the Freeman Road overpass, exit 140.

A 14-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.

The speed will be 65 miles per hour.

There are also restrictions that will only occur from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day are:

Westbound I-8 will be reduced to one lane between milepost 135 and 142 starting Sept. 7.

Eastbound I-8 will be reduced to one lane between milepost 135 and 142 starting Sept. 8.

ADOT said drivers should plan for delays, obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices, and use caution around construction personnel.

