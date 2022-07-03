Hit-and-run crash on I-10 closes highway in Avondale

ADOT has confirmed that all westbound lanes are closed. There is no estimated reopening time.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Transportation has announced that all westbound lanes are closed on Interstate 10 at Dysart Road in Avondale due to a crash.

Officials with the Department of Public Safety said that the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. at mile marker 129.

According to reports, a black Chevy S-10 had been racing on the highway when it spun out and came to rest in the left lane.

Officials said a witness stopped their own car and got out to help the driver of the truck. It was at that point a silver Volkswagen Jetta struck the S-10, causing it to spin onto the median where it caught fire.

The driver of the S-10 was seriously injured and was transported to a local medical center.

The driver of the other vehicle initially stayed on scene, but eventually fled south of the interstate, DPS officials said.

Troopers are now looking for this man. He is described as a Hispanic male standing 5-foot 9-inches and weighing roughly 180 pounds. The man was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

If you have any information about this crash, you can contact DPS at 602-223-2000.

A criminal investigation is currently underway on the scene, and officials were not able to give an exact time that the highway would be open again.

