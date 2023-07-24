x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Driver dies after rolling vehicle off Loop 101 off-ramp in Glendale

The driver veered off the roadway shortly before midnight, Arizona DPS officials said.
Credit: 12 News

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A driver is dead after crashing their vehicle on a Loop 101 off-ramp in Glendale, Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said.

The crash happened shortly before midnight at the northbound off-ramp near milepost 8. The driver was reportedly speeding on the off-ramp when they veered to the right and the vehicle rolled off the road, DPS said.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was thrown from the crash and died on the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

DPS did not identify the driver. It's unknown if impairment played a part in the crash.

Stay with 12News for more updates.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone. 

   

Related Articles

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Deaths on Arizona roads 

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade: 

  • 2011: 825 deaths  

  • 2012: 821 deaths 

  • 2013: 844 deaths 

  • 2014: 774 deaths 

  • 2015: 895 deaths 

  • 2016: 952 deaths 

  • 2017: 1,000 deaths 

  • 2018: 1,010 deaths 

  • 2019: 982 deaths 

  • 2020: 1,057 deaths 

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road. 

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website. 

ADOT's suggestions include: 

  • Don’t speed or drive aggressively 

  • Never drive while under the influence of substances 

  • Avoid distractions while driving 

  • Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same 

  • When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over 

  • Stay extra aware in work zones 

  • Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous 

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here. 

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said. 

More Videos

In Other News

Weekend traffic report for July 21

Before You Leave, Check This Out