Driver dies after rolling vehicle off Loop 101 off-ramp in Glendale

The driver veered off the roadway shortly before midnight, Arizona DPS officials said.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A driver is dead after crashing their vehicle on a Loop 101 off-ramp in Glendale, Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said.

The crash happened shortly before midnight at the northbound off-ramp near milepost 8. The driver was reportedly speeding on the off-ramp when they veered to the right and the vehicle rolled off the road, DPS said.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was thrown from the crash and died on the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

DPS did not identify the driver. It's unknown if impairment played a part in the crash.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous