YORK COUNTY, Va. — Westbound lanes of Interstate 64 reopened late Sunday afternoon after a pileup crash that involved 69 vehicles.

The wreck happened sometime after 7:50 a.m. near the Camp Peary Exit.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said dozens of people went to the hospital. Two of the people who were hurt had critical, life-threatening injuries.

As of 12:30 p.m., Peter Glagola, spokesman for Riverside Health System, said 25 people who were hurt in the crash came to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News. Medics took all but one of the people there; the other person was a walk-in. Their injuries were as follows:

1 Serious

5 Moderate

19 Minor

Glagola said that 21 people went to Regional Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg. These were the extent of their injuries:

6 Moderate

15 Minor

Glagola told 13News Now other patients were taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond. A spokeswoman there said VCU was treating two patients.

Caitlyn Worner with Sentara Healthcare said two people arrived at Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

State police said fog and ice on the Queens Creek bridge were factors in the crash.

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office deputies were there to help Virginia State Police troopers and to direct traffic.

VDOT said the scene is now clear and all lanes have reopened on I-64 west at the Queens Creek Bridge.