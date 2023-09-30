West Phoenix crash leaves 1 dead

Officers responded to a crash near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road and found a man suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries, police said.

PHOENIX — A man died following a fatal car crash in West Phoenix, police said.

Phoenix police officers responded to a crash in the area of 67th Avenue and Thomas Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, police said. When officers arrived they located a man suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries. Phoenix Fire responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives from the vehicular crimes unit took over the investigation. The detectives learned that the victim made a left turn into a private drive from Thomas Road when a second vehicle, driving west on Thomas Road, allegedly hit the victim’s vehicle, police stated.

The woman driver stayed at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, police said.

