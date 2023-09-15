Phoenix Fire: Crash near Loop 202 mini stack leaves 2 in hospital

Two 20-year-old men were taken to the hospital in critical condition, Phoenix fire officials said. DPS is investigating.

PHOENIX — Two men are in the hospital after a crash on Loop 202 in Phoenix. Drivers had a few delays this morning as multiple lanes were initially blocked off.

The crash happened near the mini stack at Loop 202 and SR 51 shortly before 5 a.m. The transition ramp from Loop 202 westbound to SR51 northbound was temporarily closed during the morning commute while authorities investigated, ADOT said.

Both of the 20-year-old men were taken to the hospital in critical condition, Phoenix fire officials said.

DPS has stepped in to handle the investigation. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Loop 202 Red Mountain westbound to State Route 51 northbound: A crash has CLOSED the transition ramp. pic.twitter.com/ZRKdlbDNRI — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 15, 2023

