Icy roads, slick conditions, and speed are believed to be factors in a crash Thursday morning involving eight vehicles on Interstate 40, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the crash happened near Parks, Arizona, just before 9 a.m. The westbound lanes of I-40 were shut down because of the crash, but the lanes started to reopen before 11 a.m. starting with the emergency lane.

DPS doesn't expect the lanes to be fully open until around noon Thursday.

DPS shared photos from the scene showing a tour bus was wedged between two semi-trucks in the aftermath of the crash.

The injuries in the crash were minor, according to DPS.