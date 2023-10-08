Crash in west Phoenix injures 4 people

Three of the four people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

PHOENIX — A crash involving three cars in Phoenix injured four people, police said.

Phoenix police officers responded to a vehicle crash at 35th and Glendale avenues just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday evening. When officers arrived on scene they found three vehicles involved in the crash, police said.

The Phoenix fire department transported two 19-year-old women and one 18-year-old woman to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One person at the scene refused transportation to the hospital, the fire department said. In total, there were four patients from the crash.

Police officers said that multiple individuals involved in the crash ran away from the scene. The area has been cleared and officers continue to investigate.

The identities of the four individuals who were involved in the crash were not released.

