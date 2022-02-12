Cows cause early morning Loop 101 drivers to moooove over in Glendale

The roadway near Westgate had an unusual traffic situation after a trailer hauling cows crashed nearby and cows got loose.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Dodging cows aren't usually on to-do lists for drivers in the Valley, but that's exactly what some had to do early Friday morning.

Numerous calves were running loose on Loop 101 near Westgate after a livestock trailer hit the median barrier, Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers said. The trailer's gate was opening in the crash, and the cattle took the opportunity to roam free.

Troopers corralled the animals off the right shoulder of the roadway and are trying to make arrangements for their safe travel, the department said.

No one was harmed in the crash and the cattle have not caused any collisions in the area.

