Car crash near Cave Creek leaves 1 dead

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — One person is dead after a vehicle swerved off the roadway and crashed into a power pole, Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical officials said. Information is limited at this time.
According to early reports, the vehicle had been traveling at an unknown speed near Carefree Highway and 42nd Street when it left the roadway.
The vehicle then crashed into a large metal power pole and caught fire. Authorities said that one victim in the vehicle is dead on the scene.
Fire officials have released no further information at this time, and drivers in the area can expect delays.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.
Deaths on Arizona roads
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
- 2011: 825 deaths
- 2012: 821 deaths
- 2013: 844 deaths
- 2014: 774 deaths
- 2015: 895 deaths
- 2016: 952 deaths
- 2017: 1,000 deaths
- 2018: 1,010 deaths
- 2019: 982 deaths
- 2020: 1,057 deaths
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.
