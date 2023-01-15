Car crash near Cave Creek leaves 1 dead

The vehicle reportedly left the roadway and struck a metal pole, Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical officials said.

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — One person is dead after a vehicle swerved off the roadway and crashed into a power pole, Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical officials said. Information is limited at this time.

According to early reports, the vehicle had been traveling at an unknown speed near Carefree Highway and 42nd Street when it left the roadway.

The vehicle then crashed into a large metal power pole and caught fire. Authorities said that one victim in the vehicle is dead on the scene.

Fire officials have released no further information at this time, and drivers in the area can expect delays.

Our crews are on scene of a serious vehicle accident near Carefree Highway and 42nd St. Please avoid the area and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/nEqwU8MLFT — Daisy Mtn Fire & Medical (@DaisyMtnFire) January 15, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

