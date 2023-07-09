Bus crash in south Phoenix leaves man with critical injuries

The crash was reported near Lower Buckeye Road and 22nd Avenue.

PHOENIX — A crash involving a bus left one man in critical condition on Thursday evening, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene where a bus collided with a small structure near 22nd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road in south Phoenix.

A man was transported in critical condition to a local trauma hospital, police said.

The investigation, conducted by Phoenix police, is ongoing.

>> This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available

