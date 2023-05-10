Bus with 43 students involved in I-17 crash; 1 student taken to hospital

The crash happened Thursday afternoon near Indian School Road.

PHOENIX — A bus with 43 students was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Indian School Road.

One student was taken to the hospital, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The child is stable.

All of the students were assessed and released to their parents, DPS said.

