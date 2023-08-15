SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — People who drove up a closed mountain pass got stuck on a steep cliff this week in southwest Colorado.
The San Miguel Sherriff's Office (SMSO) said drivers are venturing up Black Bear Pass, which is officially closed, and are unable to make it over.
The sheriff's office said Monday that despite the mountain pass being officially closed, a vehicle got stuck below "the stairs," partially off the roadway, with the road completely blocked behind it.
The stuck vehicle had more than a dozen vehicles behind it while a tow truck attempted to reach the rocky cliff, according to SMSO.
"It is believed people drove up Black Bear Pass and dug out deep snow to be able to drive the pass," SMSO tweeted. "They posted on social media that the pass was unofficially open. Officially, Black Bear Pass is closed. Mitigation needs to be done, including clearing rocks that can cause rockslides.
"Some people have it together and know what they're doing, but some who venture up there are complete ass clowns," the tweet continued. "We may not be able to reach you if you have an emergency up there, so be prepared to abandon your vehicle, be stranded, or be seriously injured and inconvenienced."
"It is your responsibility to know before venturing into the backcountry, whether hiking a trail, or driving on a pass, if the area is open and can be traveled safely. Black Bear Pass is dangerous, and you need experience and the right vehicle to navigate it safely," tweeted SMSO.
