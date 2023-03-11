PD: Crash in Avondale leaves 1 dead

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Avondale police are investigating what led up to a fatal crash early Saturday morning. One person was killed, and a passenger in the car was hurt, police said.
The single vehicle involved reportedly crashed near El Mirage Road and Parkway Lane around 5:22 a.m. on Saturday.
Authorities said that the driver was pronounced dead on the scene, but have not identified him at the time.
The passenger, another man, had minor injuries and it's unclear if he was hospitalized.
El Mirage Road is closed south of Broadway Road to Southern Avenue while detectives investigate. It's unknown what led up to the crash, or whether impairment was a factor.
This is a developing story and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we update this article with more information.
Deaths on Arizona roads
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
2011: 825 deaths
2012: 821 deaths
2013: 844 deaths
2014: 774 deaths
2015: 895 deaths
2016: 952 deaths
2017: 1,000 deaths
2018: 1,010 deaths
2019: 982 deaths
2020: 1,057 deaths
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
Don’t speed or drive aggressively
Never drive while under the influence of substances
Avoid distractions while driving
Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
Stay extra aware in work zones
Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.