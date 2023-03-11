x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

PD: Crash in Avondale leaves 1 dead

Avondale police are investigating what led up to a fatal crash near El Mirage Road and Parkway Lane early Saturday morning.

More Videos

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Avondale police are investigating what led up to a fatal crash early Saturday morning. One person was killed, and a passenger in the car was hurt, police said.

The single vehicle involved reportedly crashed near El Mirage Road and Parkway Lane around 5:22 a.m. on Saturday. 

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.  

Authorities said that the driver was pronounced dead on the scene, but have not identified him at the time.

The passenger, another man, had minor injuries and it's unclear if he was hospitalized.

El Mirage Road is closed south of Broadway Road to Southern Avenue while detectives investigate. It's unknown what led up to the crash, or whether impairment was a factor.

This is a developing story and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we update this article with more information.

   

Related Articles

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Deaths on Arizona roads 

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade: 

  • 2011: 825 deaths  

  • 2012: 821 deaths 

  • 2013: 844 deaths 

  • 2014: 774 deaths 

  • 2015: 895 deaths 

  • 2016: 952 deaths 

  • 2017: 1,000 deaths 

  • 2018: 1,010 deaths 

  • 2019: 982 deaths 

  • 2020: 1,057 deaths 

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road. 

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website. 

ADOT's suggestions include: 

  • Don’t speed or drive aggressively 

  • Never drive while under the influence of substances 

  • Avoid distractions while driving 

  • Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same 

  • When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over 

  • Stay extra aware in work zones 

  • Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous 

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here. 

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out