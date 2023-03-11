PD: Crash in Avondale leaves 1 dead

Avondale police are investigating what led up to a fatal crash near El Mirage Road and Parkway Lane early Saturday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Avondale police are investigating what led up to a fatal crash early Saturday morning. One person was killed, and a passenger in the car was hurt, police said.

The single vehicle involved reportedly crashed near El Mirage Road and Parkway Lane around 5:22 a.m. on Saturday.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Authorities said that the driver was pronounced dead on the scene, but have not identified him at the time.

The passenger, another man, had minor injuries and it's unclear if he was hospitalized.

El Mirage Road is closed south of Broadway Road to Southern Avenue while detectives investigate. It's unknown what led up to the crash, or whether impairment was a factor.

This is a developing story and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we update this article with more information.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous