Traffic violation leads to short pursuit, crash in East Valley

Tempe police initially tried to contact the vehicle after the traffic violation, but the driver hit the police car and fled the scene.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Several authorities engaged in a pursuit of a car on US 60 from McClintock Drive, resulting in the suspect car crashing near Lindsay Road, Tempe police said.

At 1:28 p.m., Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission detectives, COAST detectives and highway patrol assisted Tempe police in pursuit of a vehicle that rammed a police car.

The police initially tried to pull the vehicle over for a traffic violation, but the driver “intentionally rammed” the police car and then fled the scene, officials said.

The suspect vehicle entered eastbound US 60 from McClintock Drive at high speeds, authorities said, and then crashed near Lindsay Road. Three people attempted to flee the scene on foot, but were apprehended.

12News asked Tempe police about any charges the three individuals would face, or if anyone was harmed, but Tempe police did not provide further comment on the situation.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

